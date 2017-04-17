Alzner (undisclosed) is a question mark for Monday's Game 3 in Toronto.

After playing each game in the last seven regular season, Alzner has established himself as a fixture on the Washington blueline. With that in mind, it would be quite surprising if Alzner is unable to play Monday. The team should provide a further update around puck drop, and if Alzner is unfit to dress, Nate Schmidt will enter the lineup and be paired with John Carlson.