Capitals' Karl Alzner: Out for Game 6
Alzner (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 6 against the Maple Leafs.
Alzner continues to sport a day-to-day tag and was present at the team's morning skate Sunday, but it's tough to determine exactly when he will rejoin the lineup. Given the team's advantage in the series, it's possible the club is giving the blueliner a precautionary rest for a potential Game 7 return or for Game 1 of the second round. Regardless, the Caps will likely roll with the same defensive pairings in Game 6.
