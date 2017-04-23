Alzner (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 6 against the Maple Leafs.

Alzner continues to sport a day-to-day tag and was present at the team's morning skate Sunday, but it's tough to determine exactly when he will rejoin the lineup. Given the team's advantage in the series, it's possible the club is giving the blueliner a precautionary rest for a potential Game 7 return or for Game 1 of the second round. Regardless, the Caps will likely roll with the same defensive pairings in Game 6.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...