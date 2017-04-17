Alzner (upper body) is not in the lineup for Game 3 against the Leafs on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Alzner currently has the fifth longest ironman streak in the NHL, as he's appeared in the last 540 regular-season games for the Capitals. He also had played in 59 straight postseason contests for Washington, which will come to an end due to his upper-body ailment. His offensive contributions are modest (23 points in the regular season), but he routinely records triple-digit hits and blocked shots while averaging about 20 minutes of ice time, so his absence might create a bit of a vulnerability in the Caps' back end Monday.