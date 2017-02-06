Alzner had an assist and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Kings.

The 28-year-old defenseman has 10 points and a plus-21 rating on the season. The pending unrestricted free agent is of tremendous value to the Capitals as a steady, shutdown defenseman, but his fantasy value is limited even in deeper leagues.

