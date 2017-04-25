Alzner (upper body) could miss the Capitals' second-round series against the Penguins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Alzner didn't sound too confident about returning to the lineup even when healthy which, given the performance of Nate Schmidt, is certainly a question worth asking. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old Alzner was stuck in a rut with a 19-game pointless streak and while offensive production has never been his strength, the Caps will need as much scoring as they can muster against the Pens' top-ranked offense.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...