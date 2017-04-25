Capitals' Karl Alzner: Questionable for second round
Alzner (upper body) could miss the Capitals' second-round series against the Penguins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Alzner didn't sound too confident about returning to the lineup even when healthy which, given the performance of Nate Schmidt, is certainly a question worth asking. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old Alzner was stuck in a rut with a 19-game pointless streak and while offensive production has never been his strength, the Caps will need as much scoring as they can muster against the Pens' top-ranked offense.
