Alzner (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Maple Leafs on Friday, Stephen Whyno of The Associated Press reports.

Alzner will sit out his third straight outing after having logged 26:17 of ice time in Game 2 -- his highest minute total of the year. Considering the defenseman has registered one point in his last 24 outings, it is clearly not his offense that will be missed. With the 28-year-old sidelined, it has fallen to Nate Schmidt to fill the gap on the blue line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...