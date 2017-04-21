Alzner (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Maple Leafs on Friday, Stephen Whyno of The Associated Press reports.

Alzner will sit out his third straight outing after having logged 26:17 of ice time in Game 2 -- his highest minute total of the year. Considering the defenseman has registered one point in his last 24 outings, it is clearly not his offense that will be missed. With the 28-year-old sidelined, it has fallen to Nate Schmidt to fill the gap on the blue line.