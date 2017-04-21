Capitals' Karl Alzner: Ruled out Friday
Alzner (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Maple Leafs on Friday, Stephen Whyno of The Associated Press reports.
Alzner will sit out his third straight outing after having logged 26:17 of ice time in Game 2 -- his highest minute total of the year. Considering the defenseman has registered one point in his last 24 outings, it is clearly not his offense that will be missed. With the 28-year-old sidelined, it has fallen to Nate Schmidt to fill the gap on the blue line.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...