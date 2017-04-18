Capitals' Karl Alzner: Ruled out of Game 4
Alzner (upper body) will not play Wednesday's Game 4 in Toronto, ESPN's Pierre LeBrun reports.
The lockdown defender missed Game 3, snapping a streak of 599-consecutive appearances. Alzner seems to be dealing with something fairly serious if it's keeping him out of Game 4 with his team trailing 2-1 in the series. Nate Schmidt, who recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Game 3, will continue in Alzner's place.
