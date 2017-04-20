Alzner (upper body) took part in Thursday's optional practice, but remains day-to-day, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

This is unfamiliar territory for the Caps veteran, having already missed Games 3 and 4, and now seeming to be questionable for Friday's Game 5, as well. Nate Schmidt stepped in to the lineup in Alzner's place and deserves consideration for fantasy use after posting an assist and a plus-2 rating in each of his two postseason games (while also scoring a goal that was called back due to a soft goaltender interference call). Expect Washington to issue a further update on Alzner's status following Friday's morning skate.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...