Alzner (upper body) took part in Thursday's optional practice, but remains day-to-day, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

This is unfamiliar territory for the Caps veteran, having already missed Games 3 and 4, and now seeming to be questionable for Friday's Game 5, as well. Nate Schmidt stepped in to the lineup in Alzner's place and deserves consideration for fantasy use after posting an assist and a plus-2 rating in each of his two postseason games (while also scoring a goal that was called back due to a soft goaltender interference call). Expect Washington to issue a further update on Alzner's status following Friday's morning skate.