Capitals' Kevin Shattenkirk: Dishes for another man-advantage score

Shattenkirk provided a secondary assist on the power play in Friday's Game 5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

The talented puck-moving blueliner has a pair of man-advantage assists representing his point total in this opening series, but he's been lackluster defensively as the owner of a minus-4 rating. Shattenkirk and the Caps will look to advance to the conference semifinals and can do so with a road win over the Buds on Sunday.