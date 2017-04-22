Capitals' Kevin Shattenkirk: Dishes for another man-advantage score

Shattenkirk provided a secondary assist on the power play in Friday's Game 5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

The talented puck-moving blueliner has a pair of man-advantage assists representing his point total in this opening series, but he's been lackluster defensively as the owner of a minus-4 rating. Shattenkirk and the Caps will look to advance to the conference semifinals and can do so with a road win over the Buds on Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...