Capitals' Kevin Shattenkirk: Unlikely to stay in D.C.
Shattenkirk is "exploring options" following news that the Capitals are unlikely to re-sign any of their remaining unrestricted free agents, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Capitals GM Brian MacLellan elected to re-sign forward T.J. Oshie -- who would've been an unrestricted free agent himself -- for eight years and $46 million last week, making it extremely difficult for Shattenkirk and fellow UFA defenseman Karl Alzner to stay put. Originally nabbed by Colorado with the 14th overall pick in the 2007 draft, Shattenkirk spent parts of seven seasons with St. Louis before heading to the nation's capital as a rental player that the Capitals were hoping would put them over the top in their quest for the Stanley Cup. The power-play rearguard netted $4.25 million annually over four years of his most recent contract, but he'll almost assuredly get a raise with his next club after logging a career-high 57 points between the Blues and Capitals in 2016-17.
