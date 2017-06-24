Roykas-Marthinsen was taken 213th overall by the Capitals in the 2017 NHL Draft

The Norwegian winger had 23 goals and 35 points in 47 games in the Swedish junior league. The Capitals will likely take their time developing the 6-foot, 185-pound winger, and he isn't likely to make the jump to North America anytime soon.

