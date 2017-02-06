Eller scored a goal in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Kings.

The Danish forward has been heating up in 2017 with six goals and 11 points in 18 games since the start of the year, a significant change from his lackluster production over the first months of the season. Clicking well between Brett Connolly and Andre Burakovsky, the former first-round pick in the 2007 NHL Draft looks like he's found his footing in his first season with the Capitals so those in deeper leagues may want to keep an eye on him.