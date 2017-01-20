Eller recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Washington's 7-3 rout over the Blues.

Despite a lackluster overall campaign, the Danish forward has been heating up in recent outings with three goals and six points in his last five games. Eller has struggled to live up to expectations after the Caps sent two second-round draft picks to Montreal to acquire the former first-round pick of the Blues during the offseason as he has just six goals and 13 points in 44 games. However, he's looked more comfortable with linemates Andre Burakovsky and Brett Connolly in recent outings. Don't expect the hot streak to continue, but it's possible Eller will bounce back in the second half of the season so keep an eye on him in deeper leagues.