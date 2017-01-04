Eller recorded an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 OT win over the Maple Leafs.

The assist marks only the seventh point of the campaign for the 27-year-old Dane. Needless to say, Eller's lack of production has been tremendously disappointing for a Capitals team that sent two second-round picks to acquire him from the Montreal Canadiens over the summer. Confined to 14:05 minutes of ice time per game and virtually no power-play time, Eller will have trouble getting back to his modest 25+ point levels achieved in the past and his fantasy value is limited to deeper leagues for the time being.