Eller found twine twice in a 8-7 overtime loss Monday to the Penguins. He was also a plus-3 in the contest.

The goals bring the former Canadien up to six to go with his six assists this season. Eller has been somewhat disappointing in his first year in D.C., as he's currently on pace for 20 points after recording 26-28 in each of the last five campaigns as a Hab.