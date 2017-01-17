Capitals' Lars Eller: Pots pair of goals Monday
Eller found twine twice in a 8-7 overtime loss Monday to the Penguins. He was also a plus-3 in the contest.
The goals bring the former Canadien up to six to go with his six assists this season. Eller has been somewhat disappointing in his first year in D.C., as he's currently on pace for 20 points after recording 26-28 in each of the last five campaigns as a Hab.
More News
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Tallies empty-net goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Picks up helper Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Posts two-point night against Philly•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Records assist Friday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Back on ice Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Questionable Wednesday•