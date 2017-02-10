Eller had an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

With two goals and two assists in his last four games, the Danish pivot has rekindled his offensive production with seven goals and 13 points in 20 games in 2017 despite getting third-line minutes and almost no power-play time. The 27-year-old forward has great chemistry with linemates Brett Connolly and Andre Burakovsky and is on his way to a bounce-back second half of the season, so those in deeper leagues should have him on their radar.