O'Brien finalized a one-year, two-way contract with Washington on Friday.

O'Brien has suited up in 14 NHL contests since going undrafted out of the QMJHL. In those outings, the center recorded one goal, one helper and 23 PIM. Considering the 22-year-old racked up 30 points in 64 appearances for AHL Hershey last season, it makes sense that the Caps were willing to sign him for another year. Given the number of holes in Washington's lineup, a strong camp from O'Brien could land him a spot on the 23-man roster.

