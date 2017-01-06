O'Brien was promoted from the minors Friday.

With the Capitals relatively healthy all season long, they have not needed to carry their full 23-man compliment of players, instead opting for just 22. That strategy has changed with the call-up of O'Brien, which could mean the team is starting to pick up some of the bumps and bruises that come with an 82-game season. The 22-year-old has tallied five goals and 13 helpers in 28 minor-league contests and could be worth keeping an eye on in dynasty formats.