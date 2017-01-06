O'Brien was promoted from the minors Friday.

With the Capitals relatively healthy all season long, they have not needed to carry their full 23-man compliment of players, instead opting for just 22. That strategy has changed with the call-up of O'Brien, which could mean the team is starting to pick up some of the bumps and bruises that come with an 82-game season. The 22-year-old has tallied five goals and 13 helpers in 28 minor-league contests and could be worth keeping an eye on in dynasty formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola