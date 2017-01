O'Brien will be in the lineup Monday against the Canadiens

Called up due to the injury to T.J. Oshie (upper body), O'Brien should make his debut on the fourth line with Jay Beagle and Tom Wilson. The 22-year-old forward has five goals and 21 points in 28 games with AHL Hershey this season, but his fantasy value remains limited unless he can carve out a meaningful role during Oshie's absence.