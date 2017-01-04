Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Contributes two helpers in win over Leafs
Johansson picked up a pair of primary assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win against Toronto.
He'd mostly been quiet of late, netting just three points and 10 shots in the prior eight games, so this was a nice sign for Johansson's fantasy owners. The winger remains on pace for easily a career-best season -- his 27 points in 37 games project out to almost 60 over a full 82 contests.
