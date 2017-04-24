Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Eliminates Leafs with Game 6 winner
Johansson scored the game-tying goal and also scored in overtime in Sunday's series-clinching Game 6 win over Toronto.
A clutch effort from Johansson, who had managed three helpers in the previous five games. He plays on the second line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Justin Williams, but has never been known for being a big-time playoff performer. That could change now, however, as he scored one of the biggest goals of his career Sunday and should look to build upon that in Round 2 against Pittsburgh. After netting a career-high 58 points this season, Johansson is destined to be a key part of Washington's playoff run this year.
