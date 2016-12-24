Johansson notched a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and two PIM during Friday's 4-0 win against the Lightning.

Johansson has had multiple cold streaks this season, but the 26-year-old continues to come back and register points in bunches. The 2009 No. 24 pick has seven multi-point outings this year and sits at 13 goals and 11 helpers to date. This type of production is exactly what is expected of the Swede, although he has a chance at a career high if he continues this pace.