Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Fills box score in shutout win
Johansson notched a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and two PIM during Friday's 4-0 win against the Lightning.
Johansson has had multiple cold streaks this season, but the 26-year-old continues to come back and register points in bunches. The 2009 No. 24 pick has seven multi-point outings this year and sits at 13 goals and 11 helpers to date. This type of production is exactly what is expected of the Swede, although he has a chance at a career high if he continues this pace.
More News
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Picks up two third-period points•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Pots two goals against Sabres•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Scores eighth goal of year•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Scores game-winner in overtime•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Posts third straight multi-point game•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Scores twice to help extinguish Flames•