Johansson picked up a goal in Washington's 7-3 rout over the Blues.

He has three points in his last three games to give him 15 goals and 32 points in 45 games on the season. Well on his way to a career-year, the Swedish winger has been a terrific value to fantasy owners who were able to find him late in their drafts or on the waiver wire, as he has really been clicking with line mates Evgeny Kuznetsov and Justin Williams in recent weeks. Keep playing him as you normally would.