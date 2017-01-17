Johansson recorded an assist and a minus-1 rating in Monday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins.

While the assist keeps him on his steady march toward a career year in terms of points, the Swedish winger has yet to score a goal in the month of January. Still, his six helpers in the last nine games and presence on the top power-play unit provide more than enough production for most fantasy owners, and it's likely he'll find the back of the net again before too long.

