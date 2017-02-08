Johansson picked up a power-play goal and an even-strength assist to round out Tuesday's 5-0 victory over Carolina.

This game was well in hand before Johansson got to work on offense, but his fantasy owners will appreciate it anyway. The Swedish winger had a seven-game scoreless skid end with a similar two-point effort Sunday, so Johansson's now officially on the rebound. He's been quite a credible fantasy asset, too, as the 26-year-old how has 36 points in 54 games, putting him on pace to crest the 50-point plateau for the first time in his career.