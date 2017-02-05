Johansson posted a goal and an assist in a 5-0 victory over the Kings on Sunday.

This performance ended a seven-game pointless streak for the 26-year-old. He didn't have a single game with more than two shots during that stretch, and he had just one shot Sunday, but it beat Kings goaltender Peter Budaj. Johansson now has 16 goals and 34 points, putting him four scores and 13 points shy of career-highs with 29 games to go.