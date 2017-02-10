Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Third straight two-point game
Johansson led all Capitals forwards in ice time (18:18) while recording a goal and an assist in Thursday's win over Detroit.
He's now put up a goal and an assist in three consecutive games after enduring a seven-game point drought and a 15-game stretch without any multi-point efforts. Don't look for Johansson to see the heaviest usage among Caps forwards too often, but his even-strength minutes are up a bit from the past two seasons and he remains on track to blow by his career marks in both goals (20; he's just two short) and points (47; he's at 38 now).
