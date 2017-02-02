Niskanen registered two assists (one on the power play), three shots, one blocked shot, one minor penalty, two hits and a plus-1 rating during Wednesday's win over Boston.

Being a cross-category contributor is Niskanen's calling card, however, his best offensive production has typically come when he's climbed the depth chart while a teammate was injured. In most deeper seasonal leagues, the 30-year-old defenseman is still a serviceable option, but he likely isn't a universal own now that John Carlson is back in the mix. It is worth noting that Niskanen did quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit Wednesday, though.