Niskanen dished out two assists Monday in an 8-7 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Niskanen also skated to a minus-3 against his former team, however. Nonetheless, he has four points in his last two games (and 22 overall), 85 shots on goal and an impressive plus-13 rating on the year, making the Minnesota native a valuable rearguard in all but the shallowest of formats.