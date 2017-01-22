Niskanen picked up three assists with a plus-1 in Saturday's victory against the Stars.

Niskanen also added a blocked shot, hit and minor penalty to pile up the points for fantasy owners. After starting the month with just one assist in the first seven games, the rearguard has managed two goals and seven points over his past four outings. The streaky defenseman remains useful in deeper fantasy leagues.

