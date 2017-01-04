Niskanen recorded an assist and five shots in Tuesday's 6-5 OT win over the Maple Leafs.

The Minnesotan is having a fine campaign thus far with two goals and 18 points in just 36 games -- which would put him on pace for his first 40+ point season since 2013-14. While his power-play production has decreased (likely due to the presence of a healthy John Carlson and emerging Dmitry Orlov), Niskanen should continue to produce solid totals in standard leagues, particularly if his 2.8% shooting percentage returns to his career averages. Keep playing him with confidence.