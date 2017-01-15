Niskanen recorded two goals, a plus-4 rating, and five shots on goal in a 5-0 victory over the Flyers on Sunday.

The blueliner only has four goals, but he has two multi-goal games this season. Since Dec. 11, Niskanen has four goals and 11 points in 17 contests. And with Washington currently on a nine-game winning streak, Niskanen is dominating the plus/minus category. He is plus-8 in his last three games, and plus-10 during the team's winning streak. Expect more of the same with Washington close to the top of the league in goal differential.

