Niskanen contributed a pair of power-play assists to Tuesday's 5-0 rout of the Hurricanes.

He's been littering his game log with multi-point efforts lately -- five in his last 12 contests. In that span, Niskanen has a sparkling total of 13 points (two goals, 11 assists), with seven of those on the power play. It's been a season of resurrection for the veteran blueliner, who's now matched his assist total (27) from each of the past two campaigns, but in 29 fewer games. With 31 points in 53 contests, Niskanen is on pace to clear 40 for only the second time in his career, recapturing the fantasy allure he displayed in 2013-14 with Pittsburgh before signing a seven-year deal with the Caps in July of 2014.