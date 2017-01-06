Capitals' Nate Schmidt: Collects rare goal
Schmidt tallied his first goal of the season along with an assist and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over Columbus.
He still has just eight points in 31 games, and considering Schmidt's career high in goals is two -- not to mention his bottom-of-the-barrel ice time -- fantasy owners shouldn't be looking for him to carry this production forward.
