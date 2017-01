Schmidt picked up an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins.

He now has a goal, five assists and a plus-10 rating in his last seven games -- not too shabby for a third-pairing defenseman who doesn't log much power-play time (Monday's 1:01 was his season high). This is a pretty good hot streak for the Minnesotan, so keep him in mind for deeper leagues and as a value play in daily formats.