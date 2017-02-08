Capitals' Nate Schmidt: Tallies assist Tuesday
Schmidt recorded an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.
The 25-year-old defenseman continues to add to what is amounting to a career-year with 14 points in 47 games despite managing just 15:25 of ice time. However, his lack of offensive opportunity limit his upside in all but the deepest of leagues.
