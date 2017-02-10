Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Advances point streak to six games

Backstrom rattled off a pair of assists (one on the power play) and an empty-net goal in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Red Wings.

He's now sitting on three goals, seven helpers and a plus-6 rating over the course of a six-game point streak. One of the NHL's most accomplished playmakers, the Swedish center is second in assists only to Connor McDavid, who has him beaten by one with 42. Backstrom's now pulling more than a point per game (57 in 55), offering legitimate hope that he could crack the 80 mark for the first time since 2009-10.