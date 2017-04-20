Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Collects two more points in Game 4
Backstrom chipped in a pair of assists during Wednesday's Game 4 win over Toronto.
After posting 86 points during the regular season, Backstrom has hit the scoresheet in the past three games for two goals and three assists. He's the go-to offensive center for the Caps, and his role and production locks him in as a high-floor, high-ceiling option in daily contests this spring.
