Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Collects two more points in Game 4

Backstrom chipped in a pair of assists during Wednesday's Game 4 win over Toronto.

After posting 86 points during the regular season, Backstrom has hit the scoresheet in the past three games for two goals and three assists. He's the go-to offensive center for the Caps, and his role and production locks him in as a high-floor, high-ceiling option in daily contests this spring.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...