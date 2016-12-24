Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Compiles two helpers in victory
Backstrom picked up two assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 4-0 win against Tampa Bay.
Backstrom is an excellent facilitator and he displays it often in Washington's explosive top-six arsenal. The 29-year-old is up to 20 assists on the year and has recorded more than one helper in a game five times. December has lagged behind November's 15-point month, but the Swede remains an elite option.
