Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dominates Pens with four-point showing

Backstrom scored a power-play goal and added three assists (one with the man advantage) during Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh.

The veteran pivot has been a high-end contributor dating back to mid-November with 10 goals, 29 points (12 with the man advantage), 56 shots and a plus-12 rating over his past 27 games. Backstrom's production this season is also encouraging because he hasn't been seeing as much five-on-five time with Alex Ovechkin , and the 29-year-old center's 13.4 shooting percentage is likely sustainable based on the 13.5 mark he posted over the past two seasons. Don't underrate Backstrom, he's still an elite scorer and fantasy asset in all settings.