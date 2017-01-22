Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Extends point streak to nine games
Backstrom posted two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Stars.
Backstrom extended his point streak to nine games, posting four goals and 12 assists during the impressive run. The Swedish pivot is among the league leader in points, and he is likely to be among the favorites for the Selke Trophy at season's end. He remains a must-have fantasy option across all pools.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tallies assist, extends point streak to eight games•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Extends point streak to seven games•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Named "first star" of the week•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dominates Pens with four-point showing•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Opens scoring against Montreal•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Compiles two helpers in victory•