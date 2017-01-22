Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Extends point streak to nine games

Backstrom posted two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Stars.

Backstrom extended his point streak to nine games, posting four goals and 12 assists during the impressive run. The Swedish pivot is among the league leader in points, and he is likely to be among the favorites for the Selke Trophy at season's end. He remains a must-have fantasy option across all pools.

