Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Extends point streak to seven games
Backstrom had a goal in Monday's 8-7 OT loss to the Penguins.
Unfortunately, Backstrom was also tagged with a minus-3 rating in the high-scoring affair. Riding a seven-game point streak, the Swedish playmaker now has 13 goals and 43 points in 44 games along with a plus-11 rating. He's among the league leaders in points and building a strong bid for the Selke Trophy. Make sure he's a fixture in your lineups.
