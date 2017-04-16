Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Gets first playoff goal

Backstrom scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday night. It was his first postseason point.

Backstrom had an outstanding season and is poised to continue that through the playoffs. The series is tied 1-1; Game 3 will be in Toronto on Monday.

