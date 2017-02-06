Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Has points in four straight games
Backstrom recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Kings.
The 29-year-old pivot continues to pace the Capitals in scoring with 53 points in as many games. Second only to Connor McDavid in the league lead for assists, the Swede should break last season's 70-point campaign, so keep him in your lineup.
