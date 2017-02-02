Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Helps sink Bruins with three-point night

Backstrom scored a goal and added two assists (one on the power play) during Wednesday's win over Boston.

Now up to 14 goals and 51 points through 51 games this season, Backstrom continues to be one of the most consistent scorers in the league. He has found the scoresheet in 12 of his past 14 outings and posted a multi-point showing in six of those contests. Backstrom will never be a prolific goal scorer or high-volume shooter, but he fills up the points column with the best of them.