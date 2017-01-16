Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Named "first star" of the week

Backstrom was named "first star" of the week ending Jan. 15.

Backstrom had three goals and 10 points in four games during that time, helping propel the Capitals to their current nine-game win streak. The Swedish pivot has 12 goals and 42 points in as many games this season and is tied for 10th overall in league scoring. The slight uptick in goal-scoring makes Backstrom, one of the league's most gifted playmakers, and even more valuable asset this season as he could surpass the 20-goal mark for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Make sure he's in your lineup every night.