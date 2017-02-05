Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Nets game-winning goal

Backstrom scored the game-winning goal on the power play Saturday in a 3-2 victory over Montreal.

Backstrom is having an excellent year -- he has 15 goals and 52 points in 52 games. He sits seventh overall in league scoring and second in helpers. Backstrom has been particularly hot in 2017, potting 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in his last 15 games. He's fantasy gold.