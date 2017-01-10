Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Opens scoring against Montreal

Backstrom scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist during Monday's win over the Canadiens.

It's been another excellent offensive campaign for Backstrom, as the veteran pivot has 10 goals and 34 points through 40 games. He's a set-and-forget fantasy asset and continues to be one of the most reliable annual offensive producers in the league. It's also encouraging that he's continued to be productive while frequently playing away from Alex Ovechkin at five-on-five this season.