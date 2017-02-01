Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up helper Tuesday

Backstrom picked up his 35th assist of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Islanders.

The 30-year-old Swede had a fantastic month of January with four goals and 18 points in 15 games, including a 10-game point streak. He continues to lead the Caps in points and is second only to Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists. Make sure he's a fixture in your lineup going forward.