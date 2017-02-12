Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Reaches milestone in Saturday

Backstrom picked up a goal with two assists, two hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 6-4 win against the Ducks.

Backstrom reached 700 career points with his first assist. He is working on a seven-game point streak, posting four goals with nine assists and a plus-5 rating. The veteran is lighting it up on the man advantage, posting two power-play goals with four assists during the point streak. He is averaging more than a point per game (60 in 56), and he has a good chance of his first 80-point season since 2009-10.